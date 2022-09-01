'Very exciting news': Renderings released of Saskatoon Farmers’ Market building plans

Saskatoon city council unanimously passed a new five-year lease for the Farmers’ Market building in River Landing.

Ideas Inc., an entrepreneurial non-profit, announced its plans for the vacant space with photos.

Gather Local Market is expected to be a place for people to enjoy local food, drinks and shops.

Ideas Inc. said there will be 30 farmers’ market vendors outdoors.

Inside, the group plans to house 16 stores, eight restaurants, six breweries and a licensed bar.

“Finally, the very exciting news our city has been waiting for,” Ideas Inc. wrote in a Facebook post.

The building has been vacant for about three years after a rocky split with the former Farmers’ Market tenant – which now operates near the airport.

The new tenant plans to open in May 2023, six days a week.

Vendor applications open in the fall.