Very first Canadian Michelin star restaurants will be revealed in Toronto tonight

The Michelin guide, which recognizes prestigious and gourmet restaurants with stars, is set to reveal their first list in Canada at a ceremony in Toronto on Tuesday night.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Michelin’s international director Gwendal Poullenec will be in attendance at the ceremony, held at Evergreen Brick Works at 6:30 p.m.

In May, Michelin announced that inspectors were already anonymously populating culinary establishments across the city and would continue to do so over the coming months.

With months of feasting and scrutinizing now in the books, Toronto will find out which establishments are worthy of star studded status.

There will also be Bib Gourmand awards, given to restaurants who serve high quality food at a reasonable price, along with the Michelin Green Star, which is handed to restaurants that put sustainability at the core of their kitchens. The new Toronto guide will also include top hotel picks.

Since 1920, Michelin has been using a secret methodology to judge the quality of restaurants, which the organization describes as a “unique” and “demanding” evaluation that remains a mystery to the industry and the public.

While the hype of gaining international high dining status has created curiosity in the city, there is also a simultaneous declaration that newfound stars making a home in Toronto won’t change what is already there.

“Important to remember: Toronto's culinary scene isn't great because Michelin says so. The excellence of the scene here is an incontrovertible fact,” Destination Toronto Executive Vice President Andrew Weir said.