'Very frustrating:' Former Ottawa police board chair recounts Freedom Convoy concerns

Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said 'Cut me a cheque and I'll be out of here,' in the week before his high-profile resignation at the height of the so-called "Freedom Convoy," councillor Diane Deans told the public inquiry examining the use of the Emergencies Act on Wednesday.

Deans, who was ousted from her role as chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board, also revealed she has a recording of her speaking with Mayor Jim Watson during that time. The recording was only submitted to the Public Order Emergency Commission Wednesday and there will have to be a ruling before it's played in public.

During her testimony, Deans shared new details about the time leading up to the convoy, the rising frustration as it dragged on for weeks and feeling left in the dark about a plan to get trucks out of the core.

"I think it was growing as we went along that we were realizing that we weren't getting information and I have to say through this commission I've realized there was a lot more information the board was not privy to that the city was. It's very frustrating," Deans said.

Deans also testified about infighting at the Ottawa Police Service.

"There was obviously this other problem we had that inside Ottawa police there's a bit of an insurrection going on and there seems to be an intent to use this crisis to undermine the chief further."

Deans said Sloly downplayed the demonstration's potential impact ahead of its arrival in late January.

"The more I was watching this the more concerned I was getting," Deans said. "He [Sloly] said to me 'what are you so worried about?' and I told him…the number of trucks, the size of those trucks, the amount of money that they have and he said that he would be surprised if they were still here on Monday."

Under cross-examination by one of Sloly's lawyers, Rebecca Jones, Deans said his honeymoon was “short-lived.”

Jones suggested that Sloly wasn't acting alone in his role of chief—that he had a command team including Deputy Chiefs Trish Ferguson and Steve Bell who had access to an OPP situational awareness bulletin issued days before the convoy's arrival indicating protestors were going to cause disruptions and intended to remain on Parliament Hill until all government mandates were lifted with no departure date.

Deans' cross-examination continues Wednesday afternoon.