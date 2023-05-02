'Very frustrating': Oilers fans in Vegas spending thousands extra after NHL reschedules Game 2

Game 2 of the Edmonton Oilers-Vegas Golden Knights series will now be played on Saturday.

Initially, the NHL announced the round-two series would start with Games 1 and 2 on Wednesday and Friday.

On Tuesday, the league rescheduled the second game to Saturday at 5 p.m. MT.

'VERY FRUSTRATING'

The rescheduled game is affecting travel plans for Oilers fans.

Kevin North bought tickets for Games 1 and 2 and planned to fly home on Saturday.

"As we arrived in Vegas, there was talk that it was gonna be changed to Saturday so we got working on that right away and it ended up costing us quite a bit of money to get the changes made," North told CTV News Edmonton from Las Vegas' strip.

Getting a hotel for Saturday night and changing his flights to Sunday will cost an extra $1,200 to $1,400, he said.

"It's costing a fair penny now," North said.

"It was very frustrating."

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Wednesday, May 3, 7:30 p.m. MT

Game 2: Saturday, May 6, 5 p.m. MT

Game 3: Monday, May 8, 6:30 p.m. MT

Game 4: Wednesday, May 10, 8 p.m. MT

IF NECESSARY

Game 5: Friday, May 12, time TBD

Game 6: Sunday, May 14, time TBD

Game 7: Tuesday, May 16, time TBD

A concert scheduled for May 10 at Rogers Place was moved to May 11.

�� CONCERT UPDATE ��



The @Disturbed concert scheduled for May 10 at #RogersPlace has been rescheduled to May 11 due to the Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule.



All tickets for the original date will be valid for the new date. We apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/EOgY0piGWF