'Very frustrating': Theft and graffiti reported at Seacliff Park Amphitheatre

Windsor-Essex Crime Stoppers and the Town of Leamington are asking for help after theft and graffiti were reported on municipal property.

Police say sometime between Aug. 18 and Aug. 21, a break-in and a theft that occurred at a nearby storage unit at the Seacliff Park Amphitheatre, and a quantity of tools were stolen.

“There were a number of DeWalt power tools as well as a steel concrete saw,” says Crime Stoppers Coordinator Const. Sarah Werstein.

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald says she’s disappointed in the $7,000 theft and vandalism.

“It's very discouraging,” says MacDonald. “It's taxpayers money and we were careful about taxpayers money and when people don't have any regard for it. It's very, very frustrating and disappointing. We expect better from our residents.”

Graffiti was also cleaned up on garbage bins and other town property.

“The municipality has requested more police presence just to try to help deter some of the graffiti that's been going on,” says Werstein.

MacDonald says they have a plan moving forward.

“There's going to be more cameras put up in order to keep these things from happening and we've also got our police doing extra circuits around so there's eyes and ears on the ground,” says MacDonald. “Then we've actually had some residents step forward and say they would love to sit down at the waterfront and watch for people.”

Police say they don’t have any suspects yet and it's still an open investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if they wanted to remain anonymous they can contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS or they can submit a tip online at catchcrooks.com.