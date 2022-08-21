'Very happy to be back': Competitors go all out at Edmonton Marathon

More than 3,000 runners and walkers made their way through downtown and west Edmonton as part of the city's marathon.

The event, hosted for the 31st time, features a 10-kilometre run or walk, full and half marathons.

All runners started and finished in front of the Edmonton Convention Centre.

Those taking the 42-kilometre route Sunday followed Jasper Avenue west until 102 Avenue, then south toward Laurier Heights, back north along the same route but past downtown toward Borden Park to Rundle Heights in the east and back.

This was a rebuilding year for the event, said Brian Torrance, marathon spokesperson. Next year, he hopes the event can be scaled beyond the success of pre-pandemic versions.

"Everyone is just feeling very happy to be back and supporting it," he told CTV News Edmonton.

Kip Kangogo, 43, finished the marathon with the top time of 2:23:23. He also was at the top of the time sheets at the Calgary Marathon earlier this year.

"I feel really good," Kangogo said. "After not running this race for the last two years because of the unprecedented pandemic, it was good to come back. The energy was lifting."

Edmontonian Danielle Tahiel completed the run and was greeted by her 11-month-old at the finish line.

"This is my third race back," she said. "It was great having him here out on the course cheering for me."

Seventy-seven-year-old Ken Davison completed the marathon, notching his 120th event, and was happy to keep his streak of participating in every Edmonton Marathon.

"Little tough this one with the heat, but we managed to get through it okay," Davison said. "There was a lot of support.

"A lot of people had their sprinkles going and all, so you could run through and get a nice shower."

He hopes to continue training to lower his finishing time to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

Bonnie Woloschuk also marked a milestone after completing the marathon on Sunday. In 2002, she set a goal of participating in 100 races and raising $100,000 for charity.

She's raised more than $250,000 now, but is just three races away from completing her vision.

"It was good," Woloschuk said. "You've got to slow down and enjoy the scenery.

"You can't just run," she added with a laugh.