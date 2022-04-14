'Very hard decision': Southern Alberta community disbands volunteer fire department

A southern Alberta community will now need to rely on the firefighting services of a nearby town after a lack of volunteers forced it to close its fire department.

The volunteer fire department of Barons, Alta., located about 30 minutes north of Lethbridge, covered all the properties from Keho Lake to the north and western County boundaries.

Now, after a lack of volunteers resulted in Barons disbanding its service, Nobleford will now cover all that territory.

"I do believe, in talking with the mayor and the CAO of Barons, that it was a decision – a very hard decision – but a decision that needed to be made because the volunteer force just wasn't there," said Ann Mitchell, Lethbridge County's CAO.

Mitchell says the County is working to "ensure a seamless transition" for the changes.

"We appreciate the time and dedication of the Barons volunteer firefighters for their years of service to the citizens of Lethbridge County and thank Nobleford and District Emergency Services for including the Barons area in their response zone."

Barons and Nobleford worked closely together over the years, with the Barons Fire Department attending a fatal house fire in Nobleford in November 2019 while Nobleford's fire crews assisted with a train derailment and fire near Barons just two months earlier.