'Very high' air quality risk from wildfire smoke continues in Saskatoon
The morning after wildfire smoke settled in over the city, Saskatoon's air quality was still considered high risk.
The city remained under a special air quality statement Tuesday morning.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) first issued the statement Monday afternoon.
According to the weather agency's index, the city's air quality is "very high risk."
The smoke originated from wildfires near Hudson Bay that have forced the evacuation of two communities in the area.
In its special air quality statement, ECCC said winds will start pushing the plume northwards overnight into Wednesday.
The weather agency recommends those with breathing difficulties stay inside, ideally somewhere cool and ventilated and advises against opening windows.
The statement suggests using an air conditioner that cools and filters air to help alleviate the smoke's effects.
"If your home isn't air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned," the statement says.
