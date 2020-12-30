A Manitoba TV and film producer from Long Plain First Nation is among the latest people named to the Order of Canada.

Lisa Meeches was named a member of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette on Wednesday, joining 60 other Canadians.

Meeches is the only Manitoban on this year’s list of appointments and is being recognized for her “multidimensional contributions to Canada’s social and cultural landscapes,” according to the Governor General’s website.

Meeches, named to the Order of Manitoba in 2017, called the appointment, “very humbling.”

“I was blindsided,” she said in an interview with CTV News Winnipeg on Wednesday. “I actually thought I was called to be a reference for someone else.”

Meeches founded Eagle Vision, a production company whose credits include television series “The Sharing Circle,” “Ice Road Truckers,” and “Taken.” The company also co-produced the 2005 Academy-Award winning film “Capote,” and the 2012 documentary “We Were Children,” about the residential school system and survivors.

“I’m happy to accept the award on behalf of all of the stories and people who have shared their stories with me,” she said. “I stand on the shoulders of giants in this industry.

“There have been so many of us that have been literally fighting to be recognized and to have our projects recognized, and I think this is a strong message to our young Indigenous filmmakers coming up that anything is possible.”

A ceremony for the recipients is planned for a later date.

-With files from CTV's Vanessa Broadbent.