Very mild temperatures are on tap for Toronto for most of this week. Here's what you need to know.

An extended run of warm weather is expected to arrive in Toronto on Monday, with double-digit daytime highs in the forecast on multiple days this week.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 8 C in the city on Monday, well above the average daytime high for this time of year, which typically sits at just above the freezing mark.

The national weather agency says Tuesday will be even warmer with the temperature expected to climb above 13 C. Record-breaking warmth could be on tap for Wednesday, which expected to see a high of 14 C.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said while the sun will make an appearance on Tuesday morning, showers will arrive in the afternoon and persist on Wednesday, along with very windy conditions.

The mild temperatures will be briefly interrupted on Thursday, when the weather abruptly turns cold.

“A gusty southwest wind that takes the temperature to 14 C early afternoon will become west-northwesterly late day and drive temps back down dramatically to -6 C overnight, Coulter added.

Toronto will see a more seasonable high of -1 C on Thursday before swinging back to warmer conditions on Friday.

“Warmer and brighter weather is just in time for the weekend,” Coulter added.

The weekend is shaping up to be a beautiful one in the city, with sunshine and daytime highs of 6 C on Friday, 11 C on Saturday, and 9 C on Sunday.