'Very much an honour': K-W skaters return to national ice dancing championship

Four ice dancers from the Kitchener-Waterloo Skating Club are headed to the 2023 Novice Canadian Championships in Calgary, Alta.

The national championship, which starts Sunday, showcases the country’s best intermediate ice dancers aged 14 to 18.

Partners Philip Czarnecki and Mackenzie Lockston will compete alongside teammates Caroline Kravets and Jacob Stark in the paired event.

Skaters are judged on technical and artistic score. Both pairs qualified for this year’s novice championships after finishing second and third respectively in last year’s pre-novice tournament.

“[It’s] pretty unique,” Czarnecki told CTV News. “Not many people get to represent Waterloo on such a national level. [It’s] very much an honour.”

Stark, 17, and Kravets, 15, have skated together for about five years, while Czarnecki, 17, and Lockston, 15, have competed together for nearly six years.

All four grew up together in the K-W Skating Club program. The pairs say they like to support each other, but also hope to outperform the other once the competition begins.

“There’s always a little bit of a competitive side where you just want to make sure you’re ahead of your teammates because you see them everyday and you want to compete against them,” Stark said.

The four are coached by Woodstock native Tyler Morris, who won the Canadian Novice Championships in 2009.

“It’s been amazing for both teams. I’ve kind of been there from the very beginning, so to be able to watch them from year to year,” Morris said. “It’s taken about eight to nine months to put everything together. These guys have started last April, May with choreographing these programs and getting them prepared. It’s a grind on a daily basis getting them to hopefully peak this upcoming weekend.”

With their future in question, Czarnecki and Lockston hope to make the most of their trip to nationals. The pair said they could split at the end of next season if Czarnecki chooses to attend a university outside of the region.

“We probably won’t skate after next year because [Czarnecki] is probably going to school, so I think doing well next year is definitely a big goal for us,” Lockston said.

Stark and Kravets expect to continue skating beyond next season and hope this week’s championship could be a launching pad for future success.

“The sky’s the limit,” Stark said. “We want to go as far as far as we can. We think we can go as far as we can.”

The team takes off for Calgary on Friday. The four-day competition kicks off on Sunday.