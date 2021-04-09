'Very much like a brother': Street lit for neighbour who fell through ice rescuing dog

Candy Cane Lane has been lit up again – not by the Christmas lights it is known for but by candles and lanterns in memory of a neighbour who was "quick with a joke" and "constantly caring."

Rob White is missing and believed to be dead after he fell through river ice trying to rescue a stranger's dog on Tuesday.

From their street, White's neighbour of nine years could hear the sirens that day but wouldn't learn until later it was her friend in trouble.

"It was really shocking to hear of something in the news and then to realize it was your good friend… and then to realize that the act of bravery that you thought was a stranger doing it, that was actually your friend doing it, and all you think is: That's so him," Cynthia Strawson told CTV News Edmonton.

"That's so Rob to do something like that."

She said White had a natural confidence that made everyone feel like a friend, no matter how little they knew him.

"He was always funny and always loving and stood right in this spot right here and asked, 'How are things going?' and I would ask him the same," Strawson recalled, standing outside her home, wiping tears from her eyes. "We shared stories and dreams and lived our lives side by side. He's very much like a brother."

She also said he was hardworking – he would get up at 3 a.m. to work out before a 5 a.m. shift – and creative – he sculpted and wrote.

Laughing, she recalled him one day asking her to read a draft of a book he had written.

"I said, 'Sure,' and he said, 'OK, it'll take me a while to print it off because it's 1,500 pages long.' And I'm like, 'Oh, Rob,'" Strawson rolled her eyes.

"There's a thousand Rob stories."

'ALWAYS THINKING OF OTHERS BEFORE HE THOUGHT ABOUT HIMSELF'

Earlier in the week, Strawson received a call from a number she didn't recognize. It was her mailman, checking she had heard the devastating news and also of the gesture being made by the community.

Emily Berg Noskiye said it was her mom's idea to put out candles, and together they organized it with the block.

"We wanted to do it… so that his family knew that they were supported," Berg Noskiye told CTV News Edmonton.

She had only spoken to White a few times. Once, his dog had run out of the house when no one was home, so Berg Noskiye took him on a walk with her own dog and brought the pet home.

"When I would walk home from school and he was out on his yard, he would again thank me, tell me how grateful he is," she said.

"He was really, really kind. Really kind. The fact that he jumped into water to save a stranger's dog shows what kind of a person he was. Always thinking of others before he thought about himself."

"It's just so moving and so typical of this street, which I think the street is probably more of a community than most others because this is Candy Cane Lane," Strawson said of the vigil.

"There's 300,00 people that see us for three weeks of the year as a place that puts up the Christmas lights, but for the other 49 weeks of the year, we're still in it together. And yeah, you can see that."

Another community member has created a fundraiser for the White family.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean Amato