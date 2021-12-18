'Very proud': Mayor Amarjeet Sohi reflects on city council's progress after 7 weeks on the job

After only being sworn in seven weeks ago, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says his time on council has been productive and that he remains optimistic about the challenges that lie ahead.

As the year comes to a close, CTV News Edmonton sat down with Edmonton's mayor to reflect on his brief time on the job so far. The mayor said much of his time was spent debating next year's budget, rebuilding partnerships with provincial leaders, and helping create a more collaborative council.

Elected in October, Sohi became the city's first person of colour to occupy the mayor's chair.

"I would say things are going really well," Sohi said.

The former city councillor, then federal politician, said it was like a homecoming to serve as Edmonton's mayor.

Over the past two months, much of council's time has been spent discussing the budget for next year.

After a pandemic tax freeze last year, councillors passed a property tax increase of 1.9 per cent on Friday.

Sohi said he was pleased with the direction and input councillors had on the budget for next year, adding that Edmonton passed the lowest tax levy increase in the region and Canada while still making key investments.

A new $283 million recreation centre in Lewis Farms, $153 million for the Coronation Rec Centre and Velodrome, and $10.5 million to renovate the Peter Hemingway Leisure Centre were among some of the capital investments.

Council also decided that Edmonton Police Service will get a smaller budget increase than was previously earmarked. That budget will be $384 million, down from the $395 million that a previous council allotted.

Instead, the $11 million difference will be spent on social programs and crime prevention.

"We have focused on how we can make people's life easy," Sohi said. "What can we do to make sure that people have enough support during this pandemic, as well as how we recover from the pandemic."

BETTER PARTNERSHIPS

After being elected, Sohi said one of his first priorities outside council chambers included building better relationships with the province.

"I have invested quite a bit of time in resetting our city's relationship with the provincial government," Sohi said, adding that he has met with several cabinet ministers and the premier.

"To talk about how we need their support and partnership for our economic recovery, to grow our economy, and to tackle our societal issues," he added.

"I believe that the more we can find ways to work together and the more partnerships that we can find, the better results we will achieve. And, I will say that they're listening."

Sohi shared how he has also met federal government members and ministers to ensure Edmonton's concerns are not left behind.

"I've been in public service for long enough to know that without collaboration, you don't get much done," he said.

"It is our responsibility that we tackle those issues in a respectful way, that we continue to maintain a stronger relationship with each other, a respectful relationship with each other."

Issues surrounding houselessness, mental health, poverty, and the climate crisis are just some of the topics Sohi says he has spoken to federal and provincial colleagues about.

'I LOVE LOCAL GOVERNANCE'

When comparing municipal governance to his time in federal politics, Sohi says he enjoys the collaborative nature of decision-making for the city while working on issues facing Edmontonians specifically.

"I love local governance because it is non-partisan," he said. "It is so focused on local issues, on people's daily needs and daily kings of expectations from their local councillors and mayor.

"Coming back to city hall and being so connected to people is something that I absolutely love."

Sohi adds that this council, which includes a record-setting eight women, is already setting a different tone.

"(We are) working together at the same time, tackling very tough issues but tackling them in a respectful way," the mayor said.

"I think that time that we invested in relationship building (as a council) has helped us during our budget deliberation because we were able to better understand each other and be more empathetic to each other's realities and perspectives.

"I'm very proud," Sohi added. "The 13 of us are a strong team, and we think like a team, and we act like a team, and I hope that we will continue to work that way.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean Amato