'Very quick to devastate the community': Dauphin residents mourn tragic bus crash

Waves of grief are washing across the province, as Manitobans come to terms with Thursday's horrific bus crash.

The group of seniors on board the bus was from Dauphin. The city has set up a support centre where those affected by the crash can meet, get answers, and grieve together.

Everyone in the tight-knit community of about 8,000 people is feeling the tragedy.

Seniors in Dauphin got together Friday at the seniors’ centre for a game of bingo, a moment of normality as they come to terms with tragedy.

“I think that anybody that wants to come in and enjoy the bingo as a release, as a distraction, it’s important that we are here for them today,” said Kim Armstrong, program coordinator at the centre.

Outside, a tow truck pulls away one of several SUVs left behind. Their owners - a group of seniors from the city and the surrounding area - parked them there on Thursday and got on a bus together, expecting a fun outing to the casino in Carberry.

“It was very quick to devastate the community,” said Armstrong.

Sandra Kaleta has been a part of this seniors centre for more than decade. “We meet like a family. We talk about everything,” she said.

Kaleta spoke with many of the seniors as they met in the parking lot just before they got on the bus.

“This was probably the first outing since COVID,” she said.

Hours later, 15 people on board were killed and 10 injured in the crash that has left this community shocked and heartbroken.

“Literally everyone on that bus is known by the rest of the community in one way, shape or form,” said David Bosiak, Mayor of Dauphin.

Bosiak was at the support centre set up in a church Thursday night where families of the victims anxiously awaited news. He said some went home not knowing if their loved ones were still alive.

“It was a long night for a lot of people, probably it continues to be so today as word is slowly coming out about those that were involved,” Bosiak said.

The City of Dauphin has set up a gathering space at the curling rink, where support workers are on staff to help the impacted families.

“It is the social supports that are the biggest part of this right now for those that are grieving and healing,” said Dauphin Fire Chief Cameron Abrey.

It’s a tragedy this Manitoba community says it will face together.

“We can be supports to other people if need be, and we’ll just work together and hopefully get through this,” said Kaleta.

Bosiak said the next few days are going to be difficult for Dauphin. He is asking all residents to reach out and check in on each other as the entire community begins grieving this massive loss.