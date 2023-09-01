'Very realistic imitation handgun' seized after police stop man in 'tactical vest' in New Westminster

Police officers were on a foot patrol in downtown New Westminster Wednesday afternoon when they spotted a man "putting on a tactical vest" and ended up seizing a handgun from him.

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Agnes Street, the New Westminster Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

Police said they detained the man and searched the vest, finding the weapon inside one of the pockets. Both the vest and the gun were seized.

"Upon closer inspection, officers learned this was a very realistic imitation handgun," said Sgt. Justine Thom, in the release.

"From a distance, these imitation firearms can be indistinguishable from the real thing. It’s fortunate that the Crime Reduction Unit spotted this individual when they did."

The NWPD said its investigation into the incident is ongoing and weapons-related charges are being considered.