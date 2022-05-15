iHeartRadio

'Very surreal environment': Canada's ambassador in Ukraine outlines embassy's limitations

Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza says that while she's back working at the embassy in Kyiv, the situation on the ground is still 'very surreal,' and that the limited staff present are focused on 'face-to-face' diplomacy while most requests for assistance are being told to seek help online.
