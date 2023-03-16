'Very tough, tough morning': Oilers will honour fallen EPS officers ahead of Dallas matchup

The Oilers need a win Thursday night against the Dallas Stars, but before talking about hockey during his pregame update, head coach Jay Woodcroft took a moment to offer condolences.

Two police officers, 35-year-old Const. Travis Jordan and 30-year-old Const. Brett Ryan, were shot and killed early Thursday morning.

"I just want to acknowledge our two fallen police officers, obviously Const. Jordan, Const. Ryan, their families are in the hearts and minds of everyone involved with the Edmonton Oilers organization," he said.

"Very tough, tough morning for our group, tough morning for the City of Edmonton and our thoughts and prayers are with them."

The Oilers wrote on social media that they are "staunch supporters" of the Edmonton Police Service and are planning a tribute to the fallen officers during the game at Rogers Place.

As for the action on the ice, Woodcroft believes beating the Stars will not be easy.

"They have speed and skill. They have people that can score goals but they defend hard as well. They're a very, very good challenge for us tonight," he said.

The coach expects a physical game but said his team has "risen to the challenge" several times this season during rough games.

"It's not going to be a stick checking type of night here. This is the type of game where you're going to have to chip bodies, play inside people's equipment, you're going to have to go to hard areas to find success," Woodcroft said.

The Oilers are tied for fourth with 82 points and are looking to find consistency after going 6-4 in their last 10 games.

The Stars come into Edmonton tied for second in the Western Conference with 87 points.

"They're heavy on you. They're heavy on the forecheck. They want to be aggressive. They do it really well. I feel like the key against them, and a lot of teams, is you have to break out [of your own zone] efficiently," defenceman Mattias Ekholm said.

Forward Zach Hyman missed Tuesday's game against Ottawa with an injury. Woodcroft would not confirm his status but said him skating with the team is "a good sign."

Stuart Skinner was expected to start in net for the fifth straight game. He is 3-1 in his last four.

"He gives us a chance to win every time he goes in the net. He's learning what it takes to handle a heavy workload in the National Hockey League…I just think heading into games, you know what you're getting [from him]," Woodcroft said about the rookie goalie.

"When he's had to face some difficult shots and opportunities, he's really stood in there well and been there for us when we need him. I think coming down the stretch that's gonna be huge and we have to support him as much as we can," forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said of Skinner.

The Oilers face off against the Stars at Rogers Place shortly after 7 p.m.