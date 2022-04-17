'Very Triggering': London Muslim community reacts to Scarborough shooting

Toronto’s Hate Crimes Unit is investigating a drive-by shooting at a mosque Saturday which left five men injured.

“The brazenness of this is extra concerning,” Toronto police acting staff Supt. David Rydzik said. “I mean, these were individuals who had just, they are celebrating the holy month of Ramadan, they’ve just come from prayers, they’re gathering here because they’ve been fasting all day.”

Members of the London Muslim Mosque are sharing their sympathies after Saturday’s shooting.

“Very tragic and very triggering because the first thought is that this is another hate motivated crime committed against Muslims, Aarij Anwer, director of religious affairs at the London Muslim Mosque told CTV News.

The shooting in Toronto comes about 10 months after the alleged terror attack on a London Muslim family. Four members of the Afzaal family were hit by a truck while out for a walk last June.

Although Toronto police say there is no indication at this point in the investigation that the men were targeted because of their faith, Anwer says it’s still five lives too many, impacted by a senseless attack.

“At the end of the day it was still an attack on people, innocent who were identifiably Muslim, coming back from prayers. This is just a very troubling trend,” Anwer said.

Police say all five men have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still in search of the suspect or suspects involved.