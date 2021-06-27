'Very warm and humid': Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Ottawa

Warm and humid temperatures will grip Ottawa for start of the first week of summer vacation.

Environment Canada has ended a special weather statement warning of "heavy downpours" Sunday evening. A new weather statement has been issued, calling for "very warm and humid" temperatures through Monday.

"A warm and very humid airmass will lie over the regions through Monday. Afternoon humidex values in the upper 30s to near 40 are expected. It will be cooler near some lakeshore areas, especially today," said Environment Canada Sunday afternoon.



"A slightly cooler and less humid airmass will arrive Tuesday."

The forecast calls for a low of 20 C Sunday night in Ottawa, and a high of 30 C on Monday. With the humidex, it will feel like 39 degrees on Monday.

A Heat Warning has been issued for parts of eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says excessive heat and humidity will continue through Monday in Brockville, Prescott, Merrickville-Wolford, Kemptville, Cornwall, Morrisburg and Prescott and Russell.

"After a couple warm and humid days, even higher temperatures are expected over the next couple of days. High temperatures near 31 degrees and afternoon Humidex values near 40 are expected. Overnight lows near 20 degrees will offer little relief from the heat and humidity," said Environment Canada.

Here is a look at the updated forecast for Ottawa:

Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 21 C.

Monday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 30. Humidex will make it feel like 39 degrees.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a high of 26C.

There is a chance of rain on Wednesday and on Canada Day.

A total of 26 mm of rain was recorded at the Ottawa Airport on Saturday, just shy of the record for greatest rainfall on June 26 of 26.7 mm of rain set back in 1954. Ottawa also received 4.7 mm of rain Friday night.