'Very warm and humid': Special weather statement in effect due to humidity

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southwestern Ontario including the London region due to humidity.

Following a wild weekend where Port Stanley saw flash flooding and tornadoes were reported in Grey County humidity has settled into the area.

Environment Canada says to expect conditions to be very warm and humid today.

“A very warm and humid airmass will remain over the area today. Afternoon humidex values in the upper thirties to near forty are expected. It will be cooler near some lakeshore areas,” said a statement from the weather agency.

A slightly cooler and less humid air mass is expected to move in overnight.

London has a 60 per cent of showers this afternoon with the risk of thunderstorms.

The humidex is forecasted to be 39 degrees.

Other areas under a special weather statement include Lambton County, Elgin County, Oxford County, Norfolk County, Huron County, Perth County, Wellington County, and area towards Toronto and eastward.