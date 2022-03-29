iHeartRadio

Very warm weather in Calgary by Wednesday, but with a chance of showers

Chinook arch near Nakiska.(photo courtesy viewer Diane)

Overnight flurries lingered near the expected values, with heavier totals further west.

The cold front late Monday stalled our high in a big way, and snowfall occurred even in the midafternoon over portions of the city. 

But that's in the rear view. We can push back for an above-seasonal high tomorrow, and a well-above seasonal by Wednesday; then, we will continue to ride this wave, with ebbs and flows generating off-and-on overnight flurries for another couple of evenings.

The other side effect of these flurry pockets: negative overnight temperatures will continue, and will do their part to cut our high temperatures down for the days that follow.

Today's outlook will maintain a very different approach; we're faced with a developing high pressure system. That will hamper cloud growth and create stretches of flat-out sunshine. Our high temperature for the day will appreciate this!

Tomorrow we'll add westerlies to the mix and increase our temperature even more, though a northerly tilt follows and does a number on that warmth, bringing us back to seasonal in a big hurry for Thursday. Overnight showers are possible, though flurry potential has become limited in that band.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Today

  • Partly cloudy
  • Daytime high: 9 C
  • Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Wednesday

  • Building cloud, p.m. shower risk
  • Daytime high: 16 C
  • Evening: overnight showers, low 0 C

Thursday

  • Partly cloudy
  • Daytime high: 7 C
  • Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Friday

  • Partly cloudy
  • Daytime high: 8 C
  • Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Saturday

  • Mainly cloudy, chance of showers
  • Daytime high: 7 C
  • Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Diane sent us this one last week of the chinook arch, as seen from the Nakiska ski area – the clouds have a neat lenticular-like stack to them, too! Lovely.

