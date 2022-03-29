Very warm weather in Calgary by Wednesday, but with a chance of showers

Overnight flurries lingered near the expected values, with heavier totals further west.

The cold front late Monday stalled our high in a big way, and snowfall occurred even in the midafternoon over portions of the city.

But that's in the rear view. We can push back for an above-seasonal high tomorrow, and a well-above seasonal by Wednesday; then, we will continue to ride this wave, with ebbs and flows generating off-and-on overnight flurries for another couple of evenings.

The other side effect of these flurry pockets: negative overnight temperatures will continue, and will do their part to cut our high temperatures down for the days that follow.

Today's outlook will maintain a very different approach; we're faced with a developing high pressure system. That will hamper cloud growth and create stretches of flat-out sunshine. Our high temperature for the day will appreciate this!

Tomorrow we'll add westerlies to the mix and increase our temperature even more, though a northerly tilt follows and does a number on that warmth, bringing us back to seasonal in a big hurry for Thursday. Overnight showers are possible, though flurry potential has become limited in that band.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Today

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Wednesday

Building cloud, p.m. shower risk

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: overnight showers, low 0 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Saturday

Mainly cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Diane sent us this one last week of the chinook arch, as seen from the Nakiska ski area – the clouds have a neat lenticular-like stack to them, too! Lovely.

We love to see your pictures of weather, wildlife, and pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.