Veteran 'A Christmas Carol' cast member Stephen Hair stepping away from role

A veteran member of Theatre Calgary's annual production of A Christmas Carol will not be reprising his role year.

Stephen Hair has played Ebenezer Scrooge for 27 years, but the theatre company announced on Monday that he wouldn't be a part of the 2021 performance.

In a Monday news release, the theatre company explained that Hair had withdrawn from this year's production due to a family health emergency.

"We respect and support the decision that Stephen has had to make,” artistic director Stafford Arima said. ”His entire extended family at Theatre Calgary send him warm thoughts during this difficult period."

A live in-person production of A Christmas Carol will be performed at the Max Bell Theatre from Nov. 30 to Dec. 24.

This year, the production will be the three-person cast version created for online audiences in 2020 as the theatre remained closed to in-person performances due to COVID-19.

"The choice to stage this three-person cast version was designed with the safety of all our performers in mind, knowing that restrictions would likely still be in place," Theatre Calgary said.

To prevent any potential disruptions in performances, the play will be performed with two different casts.

In the first cast, Haysam Kadri will be replacing Hair, while Mike Tan will play the role in the second cast.

Joining them on stage will be Jamie Tognazzini, Marshall Vielle, Vanessa Leticia Jetté and Karen Johnson-Diamond.

The two casts, each consisting of three actors, will alternate their performances throughout the run of the show.

"This year’s production of A Christmas Carol is a brand new (one) that has never been performed in front of a live audience before," Arima said.

"I am profoundly proud of this ensemble of artists who have come together to, once again, share this holiday classic of transformation, family, and forgiveness."

The previously-filmed production of A Christmas Carol with Hair as Scrooge will be accessible for online viewing throughout December.

An online version of this year's production of the play will also be available from Dec. 2 – 31.

For more details and to purchase tickets visit Theatre Calgary's website.