Veteran Barrie police officer pleads guilty for suspect shooting in 2018 robbery

A veteran Barrie police officer charged for firing his handgun while investigating a robbery three years ago has pleaded guilty to careless use of a firearm.

Sgt. Michael Chytuk, a 28-year member of Barrie police, was charged by the Special Investigations Unit following the incident in September 2018 with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

In a Barrie courtroom Tuesday, he agreed to the lesser charge.

In an agreed statement of facts, the court heard that Chytuk was working at a R.I.D. E. check in Barrie when the call about a robbery came over the officer's radio.

He and two other officers headed to the area in a marked police SUV and spotted the suspect vehicle at a gas station in the city's northeast end.

Chytuk reportedly attempted to stop the suspect car, but the four occupants took off at high speed, and he had to move out of the vehicle's path to avoid it.

The court facts state that the defendant agreed his "finger unintentionally slipped down into the trigger guard," and it fired a single shot, hitting the vehicle and passenger in the backseat.

The car crashed nearby into a tree at St. Vincent Park.

Three suspects were arrested while trying to run from the scene. Toronto police later arrested the fourth suspect, who suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The justice will hand down her sentence next month.

The Crown and defence suggested an absolute discharge for Chytuk.

CTV News has reached out to Barrie Police Chief Kimberly Greenwood for comment and reaction to the plea.