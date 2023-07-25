Veteran DB Trumaine Washington signs with Riders
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed veteran defensive back Trumaine Washington, the team announced in a news release on Tuesday.
Washington, a five year veteran in the Canadian Football League (CFL) has split 51 games with the Toronto Argonauts, Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders before attending training camp with the Ottawa Redblacks.
“Washington has recorded 153 defensive tackles, 12 interceptions, including three returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles and 13 pass knockdowns. In 2021, Washington finished as the CFL interceptions leader with five picks in 14 games,” the Riders said in a release.
The 28-year-old also spent four collegiate seasons at the University of Louisville.
In 45 games Washington recorded 141 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, four sacks, 10 interceptions, 22 pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
The Riders will be back in action on Saturday at 2 p.m. taking on the Toronto Argonauts in Halifax, N.S. for Touchdown Atlantic.
