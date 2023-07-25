Veteran defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis back in Calgary after deal between Stamps, Ticats
The Calgary Stampeders have acquired defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 CFL draft.
Davis had seven defensive tackles over five games with the Ticats this season in his second stint with the club.
The 32-year-old from Crockett, Texas, appeared in the Grey Cup in all six of his previous CFL seasons, winning the title with Calgary in 2018 in his first stint with the club and Toronto in 2022.
The two-time division all-star has 259 defensive tackles, 49 sacks and two touchdowns — one on a fumble return and one on an interception — over 94 career CFL games with Calgary, Hamilton and Toronto.
He has nine sacks in 13 post-season games.
"We're excited to bring Ja'Gared back," Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement.
"He is an impact player who has enjoyed a lot of success throughout his career, including the three seasons he spent in Calgary."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 25, 2023.
