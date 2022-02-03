Veteran Edmonton offensive lineman announces his CFL retirement

Veteran Canadian offensive lineman Matt O'Donnell retired Thursday after nine seasons with the Edmonton Elks.

The towering six-foot-11, 350-pound O'Donnell appeared in 130 career CFL regular-season games with Edmonton (2012-19, 2021). Four times he was the team's nominee as top lineman.

O'Donnell, 32, of Comox, B.C., was a CFL all-star in 2017 and West Division all-star in 2019. He also helped Edmonton win a Grey Cup title in 2015.

“To all my teammates, coaches, athletic therapists, trainers, equipment, and support staff over the years - I want to truly thank you for being there for me and each other,” O'Donnell said in a statement. “I had the luxury of crossing paths with some of the greatest people I've come to call friends here in this building.”

On Thursday, O'Donnell was named the winner of '21 David Boone Award for a second straight year. The honour is presented annually to the Edmonton player who best displays the characteristics of Boone, a former defensive lineman with the team, on and off the field.

O'Donnell played collegiately at Queen's, helping the school win the '09 Vanier Cup. He was selected in the second round, No. 15 overall, by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 2011 CFL draft but began his pro career with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals (2011-12).

Edmonton acquired O'Donnell from Saskatchewan in Sept. 2012.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2022.