Veteran kicker Sergio Castillo signs two-year deal with Edmonton Elks
The Edmonton Elks signed American kicker Sergio Castillo to a two-year contract Monday.
Castillo joined the Winnipeg Blue Bombers late last season and helped the club capture a second straight Grey Cup title. He appeared in the club's final three regular-season games, making seven-of-nine field goals and four-of-five converts.
Castillo was a key part of Winnipeg's 33-25 overtime Grey Cup win over Hamilton, making all five field goals he attempted. Additionally, he also had two crucial singles kicking off with a brisk wind in the fourth quarter so when Ticats kicker Michael Domagala made a 13-yard field goal with six seconds remaining in regulation, it was to force overtime and not secure a late victory.
Castillo, a 2019 CFL all-star, has spent time in the league with Winnipeg (2015, '21), Ottawa (2016), Hamilton (2017) and B.C. (2019). He also played six games with the NFL's New York Jets in 2020.
Castillo has made 87-of-101 field goal tries (86.1 per cent) in 41 career CFL games while boasting a 44.4-yard punting average.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2022.
