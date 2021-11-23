Veteran now fighting for Victoria Cross honours for fellow Afghan soldiers

Former Windsorite Bruce Moncur is part of a non-profit group called “Valour in the Presence of the Enemy.”

They are trying to get a Canadian Victoria Cross awarded to a veteran of the Afghanistan war.

Moncur believes Private Jess Larochelle fits the bill.

“If Jess isn’t worthy of the Victoria Cross, I don’t know who is,” Moncur told CTV News from his workplace in Thompson, Man.

Moncur says on Oct. 14, 2006 Larochelle was “on watch” when 30 to 40 Taliban fighters “ambushed” the Canadians, with a rocket-propelled grenade.

“And knocked him unconscious,” Moncur says. “And when he came too, two of his section were dead and four others were wounded.”

Moncur says over the course of 12 hours, Larochelle fought back against the Taliban, “essentially saving the position.”

It’s believed Larochelle also saved the lives of 30 Canadian soldiers in the process.

“(Larochelle) went back to base, carried private Blake Williamson’s casket onto the plane and then, came forward and said I’m injured,” according to Moncur.

Larochelle had suffered a detached retina, broken bones in his neck and back and a blown-out eardrum.

Injuries which he continues to struggle with to this day, according to Moncur.

Larochelle has already been awarded the Military Star of Valour, but Moncur feels it should be upgraded to the Canadian Victoria Cross.

That award has four requirements, according to Moncur.

“Did you change the course of a battle? Were you injured? Did you save lives? And (perform) an incredible act of bravery,” he explained.

Moncur adds, “In my books, I feel Jess has checked every one of those boxes.”

Their non-profit group believes 10 veterans of the war in Afghanistan should be honoured with the Victoria Cross.

They launched an online petition to Veterans Affairs Canada in November 2021.

Moncur served in Afghanistan in 2006, in the same company as Larochelle.

Moncur was seriously injured just a few weeks before Larochelle while engaged in Operation Medusa, the largest Canadian-led battle in the war in Afghanistan.

“My platoon was reduced from 40 to five that weren’t killed or wounded in the two days. September 3rd and September 4th of 2006,” says Moncur.

Then 22, Moncur was hit by “friendly fire” shrapnel from a warplane.

Moncur suffered serious injuries to his head, back and hip.

“I had to have five per cent of my brain removed,” says Moncur. “I had to relearn how to read, write, walk and talk.”

Those injuries forced him to retire as he went through “extensive” rehabilitation.

Now 38, Moncur fears the sacrifices of soldiers like himself and Larochelle are being overlooked.

“We feel like we’re already a forgotten war,” says Moncur.

In a written statement to CTV News an unidentified spokesperson for the Canadian Military says an in-depth review occurred in 2012, for all 20 people who were awarded the Star of Military Valour.

The email goes on to say:

“The A/Chief of the Defence Staff is consulting with Commonwealth allies and reviewing information specific to the request to re-open the file of Private LaRochelle.”

“In the interim, Canadians are encouraged to reflect and celebrate each of the 20 incredible recipients of the Star of Military Valour, and the many others Canadians who were recognized for gallantry and devotion to duty in that campaign. They are all the worthy successors to generations of Canadians who have shown their mettle in combat in various conflicts around the word in the last 150 years.”