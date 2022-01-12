Veteran offensive lineman Derek Dennis returns to Calgary Stampeders
Derek Dennis is back with the Calgary Stampeders.
The veteran American offensive lineman signed with Calgary on Wednesday. This marks his third stint with the Stampeders, having played with the franchise from 2015-16 and 2018-19.
The six-foot-three, 348-pound Dennis has appeared in 72 regular-season CFL games, 57 coming with Calgary. Dennis was named the CFL's top lineman in 2016 and helped the Stampeders win a Grey Cup title in 2018.
Dennis spent the 2017 season with Saskatchewan and was under contract with Edmonton in 2021.
"I'm glad to be home," Dennis said in a statement.
A fact not lost upon John Hufnagel, Calgary's president/GM.
"We welcome Derek back to Calgary," Hufnagel said. "He provides us with depth at the tackle position and I look forward to seeing him compete at training camp.
"I know Derek is excited for the opportunity to be back with the Stampeders."
Calgary also signed Canadian running back. Kayden Johnson on Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2022.
