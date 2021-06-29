Veteran OPP constable retiring after 60 years of service

Nottawasaga OPP is celebrating and honouring the retirement of provincial constable Harry Lawrenson.

Lawrenson's extensive career spans six decades, starting as a Civilian Radio Operator in Belleville in 1962 and joining the force as a constable three years later.

Lawrenson has contributed countless hours to the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program, mentoring thousands of youth in elementary schools.

In 2019, he was presented with the DARE International Lifetime Achievement Award, winning the title out of 55,000 applicants.

Lawrenson will officially retire on Wednesday.