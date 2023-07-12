Veteran point guard Dennis Schroder officially signs with Toronto Raptors

Dennis Schroder is officially a member of the Toronto Raptors.

The veteran point guard was announced as the Raptors' latest free agent signing today.

Media reports have said for weeks that Schroder was coming to Toronto.

He averaged 12.6 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

The 29-year-old Schroder averaged 30.1 minutes over 66 games last season, 50 of them starts.

He is expected to become the Raptors starting point guard, replacing Fred VanVleet who signed with the Houston Rockets in the off-season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2023.