The only surviving son of the Canadian military veteran whose headstone was found in the backyard of an Etobicoke family’s newly purchased home says he’s happy with the family’s offer to keep it there.

Clarence Robichaud says he was impressed at how the family, Sanam Mughal and Usman Farooqui, talked about his father, Fabian Robichaud, and believes that even though his father’s headstone may not be in a cemetery, it’s a proud memorial nonetheless.

“I told her to keep it, if that’s what you want,” said Robichaud, 79, at his family’s home in southern Alberta. “I think that’s the best place to honour him.”

Mughal’s family discovered the headstone while playing tag with their son Azlan about a week ago, after the snow melted. They had purchased the home only months before.

At first they were shocked, but eventually came to realize that the stone referred to a Canadian who served in the First World War.

“It’s history. It’s amazing. The history comes from more than 100 years old, from a hero who served this country,” Mughal told CTV News Toronto last week.

Clarence Robichaud said he learned about the story from a nephew. He’s the last surviving child of Robichaud, and knew his father had been buried at Mount Peace Cemetery in Mississauga with his wife Albina.

Property records associated with the home don’t show any names that Robichaud recognized and news of another headstone was a mystery, he said.

“Everybody died but me. I’m the last one,” he said. “Nobody that knows anything about this is around. It’s a puzzle to me.”

Robichaud said his father didn’t talk about his service much. He kept his dad’s helmet, and says his dad moved on to civilian life by the time he was born.

“My dad used to teach me. He did carpentry work. He tried to show me how to do things right and how to make things,” Robichaud said.

“He was a gentle man. A good man. My memories are very good,” he said.