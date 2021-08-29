Veteran wheelchair racer Lakatos picks up second silver of Tokyo Paralympics
TOKYO -- Canadian wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos captured his second silver medal of the Tokyo Paralympics, in the 400 metres.
The 41-year-old from Dorval, Que., who won silver in the 5,000 only a day earlier, crossed in a personal best 46.75 seconds.
Pongsakorn Paeyo of Thailand won the gold in 46.61, smashing Lakatos's world record of 47.34 set in 2019.
Lakatos has nine Paralympic medals over three Games. He'll race four more times in Tokyo, culminating in the marathon.
The veteran wheelchair athlete suffered a blood clot in his spine after sliding into the boards while playing hockey at the age of six.
Stefan Daniel of Calgary raced to bronze in the triathlon earlier Sunday. The 24-year-old finished in sweltering 30 C heat in 59 minutes 22 seconds.
Daniel, who was born with bilateral radial club hands, won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2021.
