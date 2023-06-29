iHeartRadio

Veterans Food Bank Association holds secret furniture sale


Todd Gilman (second from left) now volunteers with Veteran’s Association Food Bank, the organization he credits with saving his life.

The Calgary Veterans Food Bank Association is holding a secret furniture sale over the next couple of days.

"We have an over abundance of furniture in our sorting bay," the group said in a release issued Friday.

As a result, a number of items are available for either a donation or the marked price. To see what's available, drop by Bay 12 at the Veterans Association Thrift Store between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday or Friday. It's located at 640 28 Street N.E. #1.

Proceeds from the secret furniture sale go to the Veterans Food Bank.

