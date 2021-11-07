Veterans honour Sikh war hero at Kitchener cemetery
Canadian veterans and members of the armed forces gathered at Mount Hope Cemetery on Sunday to honour a Sikh war hero.
Private Buckam Singh was one of only nine Sikh soldiers who served in the Canadian army during the First World War.
Singh suffered multiple wounds while fighting in the Battle of Flanders in 1916.
He returned to Canada in 1918 and died a year later at Kitchener’s Freeport Hospital at the age of 25.
“[Private Singh] was buried here almost a hundred years ago and only 15 years ago did this grave, that was essentially undiscovered by the Sikh community, was rediscovered,” Capt. Hari Singh Bhatti told CTV. “Since then every single year we come back here to this spot here as the war memorial section of the Mount Hope Kitchener Cemetery that we commemorate both his sacrifice as a World War I hero and soldier and the other veterans as well."
Singh’s grave in Mount Hope Cemetery is the only known military grave of a Sikh soldier.
-
City of Ottawa honours late Inuk artist with renaming of Sandy Hill parkCouncil approved the name change to Annie Pootoogook Park in February 2021, but COVID-19 restrictions delayed the renaming ceremony until Sunday.
-
'The emotions will be brought back': Star Blanket Cree Nation prepares search for unmarked gravesStar Blanket Cree Nation is bracing to find human remains as the search begins for unmarked graves near another former residential school, one which survivors have told stories about for years.
-
Kitchener school closed Monday due to floodingJF Carmichael Public School will be closed Monday after several of its classrooms flooded over the weekend.
-
Rogers Communications Inc. won't appeal B.C. court ruling on board fightRogers Communications Inc. says it won't appeal a British Columbia Supreme Court ruling that upheld Edward Rogers' reconstituted board of directors.
-
Retired Saanich police officer retroactively dismissed for misconduct, OPCC report saysA retired police officer on Vancouver Island was retroactively dismissed from his department after the conclusion of an investigation by B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.
-
France Belisle elected new mayor of GatineauFrance Bélisle is the new mayor of Gatineau, the first woman elected to hold the top job in the city.
-
London Ont. Cyclists ride with a purposeDozens of cyclists turned out to ride their bikes across Blackfriars Bridge, Sunday afternoon, in support of keeping the bridge closed to vehicular traffic and open to active transportation
-
One dead in motorcycle crash in CaledonOPP says one person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Caledon Sunday evening.
-
Legal action possible as mink breeders fight fur farm banCanadian mink breeders are not ruling out legal action as they slam the B.C. government's decision to shutter the mink fur farming sector.