Vets Cab drivers and Kautex Automotive workers reach tentative deals: Unifor Local 195

It was a successful week of negotiations for leaders at Unifor Local 195.

Workers at Kautex Automotive are hoping to ratify a tentative deal that was reached late Friday.

Vets Cab drivers are looking forward to voting on a tentative deal as well.

Both sides acknowledged the impact the pandemic had on the industry during negotiations.

“The workers get hit really hard during the pandemic, and both parties acknowledged that,” said Unifor Local 195 president Emile Nabbout. “They are a service industry, they put their life at risk every day. The business wasn’t there as well and I’m pleased with the cooperation of the company we were able to reach a tentative agreement.”

The union is working out details for the vote by more than 350 drivers.