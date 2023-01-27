VGH psychiatrist who released Const. Nicole Chan hours before her suicide testifies at inquiry

Warning: This story contains detail about suicide that may be distressing. A list of resources for those struggling with suicidal thought or other mental health challenges is included at the end.

On Jan. 26, 2019, Vancouver police officer Const. Nicole Chan was detained under the Mental Health Act after being found with scissors, a knife and a dog leash fashioned into a noose. Her boyfriend was concerned she would harm herself and contacted a friend, who called 911.

After being taken by ambulance to Vancouver General Hospital, Chan was seen by a psychiatrist, who testified on Friday at a coroner’s inquest into the 30-year-old officer’s suicide about why he decided not to admit her.

Dr. Kiran Sayyaparaju told the inquest jury that he sat down with Chan after she was initially assessed by a social worker.

“The patient was fairly settled by the time I saw her, and she was able to rationalize and explain her actions to me,” Sayyaparaju said.

The psychiatrist testified there are four criteria to certify someone under the Mental Health Act and detain them against their will, and he didn’t believe Chan met those criteria.

“At that point, I didn’t feel she required control or supervision inside a designated facility. Based on her responses and information, I didn’t feel she was an immediate danger to herself or others,” Sayyaparaju testified.

He said he told Chan she could voluntarily agree to in-patient treatment at VGH, but she refused and asked to go home. That concerned then VPD Sgt. Novi Jetti, who testified she told the psychiatrist Chan had a history of suicide attempts. But Sayyaparaju signed off on Chan’s release.

“I remember saying to Nicole before we leave, I need to get a commitment from you. I need to know that you’re not going to hurt yourself or anyone else. And I remember her looking me right in the eyes and saying I promise you I won’t hurt myself or anyone else,“ Jetti tearfully testified.

Chan was back at home within two hours of arriving at VGH. Her boyfriend found her hanging from a bedroom door handle the next morning.

Family lawyer Gloria Ng says Friday was especially difficult, as it’s the four-year anniversary of Nicole’s suicide.

“I had an opportunity to chat with Nicole’s mom today,” Ng said. “While this has been upsetting for her, it’s important for the family and she does have some comfort in knowing that at least now there are more answers finally being able to be uncovered.”

She said it’s impossible to know if certifying Nicole that night would have saved her life.

“We can’t go back into time, we can’t change the sequence of events that happened,” Ng said. But Chan’s mother does believe changes are needed to prevent similar deaths. “She really does hope there will be some sort of systemic change, whether that be in the VPD, whether than be in our health-care systems,” said Ng.

The coroner’s inquest will wrap up next week with testimony from VPD members who attended Chan’s condo after her suicide, and the chief of an outside police force that was investigating allegations she had made against a fellow officer. The jury can’t place blame, but can make recommendations.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, these are some resources that are available: