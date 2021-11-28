VIA Rail cancels four trains on the Ottawa-Toronto corridor Monday and Tuesday
VIA Rail has cancelled four trains between Ottawa and Toronto on Monday and Tuesday this week due to an "operational issue impacting the infrastructure owner."
In a statement on Twitter, VIA Rail said that some trips on the Ottawa-Toronto and Toronto-Montreal corridor were cancelled, "due to operational issues impacting the infrastructure owner that are outside of our control."
VIA Rail trains #50, 40, 47, 645, 60, 668, 61 and 67 will be cancelled Monday and Tuesday.
Impacted passengers will be contacted directly. INFO: 1-888-842-7245 / service@viarail.ca
The cancelled routes are:
- VIA Rail train #47: Departs Ottawa at 12:31 p.m. Arrives in Toronto at 5:18 p.m.
- VIA Rail train #645 Departs Ottawa at 2:32 p.m. Arrives in Toronto at 7:03 p.m.
- VIA Rail train #50: Departs Toronto at 6:32 a.m. Arrives in Ottawa at 11:21 a.m.
- VIA Rail train #40: Departs Toronto at 10:32 a.m. Arrives in Ottawa at 2:54 p.m.
- VIA Rail train #60: Departs Toronto at 6:32 a.m. Arrives in Montreal at 11:49 a.m.
- VIA Rail train #668: Departs Toronto at 6:02 p.m. Arrives in Montreal at 10:55 p.m.
- VIA Rail train 61: Departs Montreal at 6:51 a.m. Arrives in Toronto at 12:03 p.m.
- VIA Rail train 67: Departs Montreal at 1:23 p.m. Arrives in Toronto at 6:33 p.m.
VIA Rail's schedule shows four trains are still scheduled to depart Ottawa for Toronto on Monday and Tuesday, and four trains will run between Toronto and Ottawa.
- VIA Rail train #51: Departs Ottawa at 8:26 a.m. Arrives in Toronto at 12:48 p.m.
- VIA Rail train #53: Departs Ottawa at 11:45 a.m. Arrives in Toronto at 4:33 p.m.
- VIA Rail train #55: Departs Ottawa at 3:33 p.m. Arrives in Toronto at 8:18 p.m.
- VIA Rail train #59: Departs Ottawa at 5:49 p.m. Arrives in Toronto at 10:33 p.m.
- VIA Rail train #52: Departs Toronto at 8:32 a.m. Arrives in Ottawa at 1:25 p.m.
- VIA Rail train #42: Departs Toronto at 12:17 p.m. Arrives in Ottawa at 4:57 p.m.
- VIA Rail train #46: Departs Toronto at 3:32 p.m. Arrives in Ottawa at 8:14 p.m.
- VIA Rail train #54: Departs Toronto at 5:32 p.m. Arrives in Ottawa at 10:11 p.m.