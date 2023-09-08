VIA rail commuter train to Toronto set to resume this fall
Popular VIA Rail commuter trains are officially back on track.
Trains 82 and 83, to and from London and Toronto are set to resume on Oct. 24. Passengers are able to start booking their trips now.
The trains will run daily once Monday through Saturday.
“A faster service, more frequent service. This is something that I continue to advocate for now that the government is looking to Southwestern Ontario to improve that overall rail service. I think we can look forward to that," said London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos.
The morning run will pull into Union Station in time for people to start work in the morning and the return train will be back by early evening.
To accommodate the changes, the Saturday trip on train 44 from Toronto to London will be cancelled as of Oct. 28.
