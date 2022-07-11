VIA Rail's ongoing contract talks and possible strike postponed until 8pm, Monday
VIA Rail passengers will have to wait a little longer to see if a strike can be avoided which could disrupt service coast to coast.
The deadline for ongoing contract talks have been extended until 8pm Monday.
Unifor represents 2,400 via rail employees across Canada who performs maintenance, on-board services, and customer support.
The initial strike deadline was early Monday morning.
Unifor granted an extension to 4:00pm, then another extension until 6pm.
Here in our region, VIA offers daily passenger rail service to London, Sarnia, Windsor, and several smaller communities.
Unifor strike: As talks have progressed, the union has pushed their strike deadline until 8:00p.m. (ET). For the latest updates on train status please visit https://t.co/nm0YircXOC pic.twitter.com/B0EuQjWay7— VIA Rail Canada (@VIA_Rail) July 11, 2022
-
'This is one of the solutions': Bruno’s Place taking shape as opening date nearsDespite delays, Yorkton’s new homeless shelter, Bruno’s place, is coming together. The shelter, which is housed in the old Yorkton Friendship Centre, hopes to open its doors in August.
-
5 pet-friendly patios in SaskatoonWhile Saskatoon has many great spots to enjoy a pint and a bite to eat outdoors, the list gets shorter if you're in the mood to bring your four-legged friend along.
-
Toronto nets veteran goaltender Murray in deal with OttawaThe Maple Leafs intense pursuit of netminder Matt Murray is over - the 28-year-old Ottawa Senators netminder is leaving the nations capital and heading to Toronto.
-
-
Arena can be built for $150M, Sudbury councillors sayTwo Sudbury city councillors say a new community arena can be built for $150 million, not the $215 million contained in a staff report.
-
Calgary firefighter looking to send specialized equipment to firefighters in UkraineA Calgary firefighter is looking for donations to purchase equipment no longer needed by the fire department to send to firefighters in Ukraine.
-
Camp Manitou able to offer more to kids through new expansionCamp Manitou has some new features this summer as an 11-acre expansion is almost finished.
-
Stolen life-sized fibreglass horse reunited with Kelowna ownersHe's got a few more scratches than he did when he was stolen three weeks ago but “Harry” – a life-sized fibreglass horse – is back where he belongs greeting customers out front of Kelowna, B.C. shop.
-
Youth killed in highway crash near Airdrie, RCMP seek witnessesRCMP are looking for witnesses to a crash east of Airdrie this weekend that killed a youth.