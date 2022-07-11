VIA Rail's ongoing contract talks and possible strike postponed until 8pm, Monday

VIA Rail passengers will have to wait a little longer to see if a strike can be avoided which could disrupt service coast to coast.

The deadline for ongoing contract talks have been extended until 8pm Monday.

Unifor represents 2,400 via rail employees across Canada who performs maintenance, on-board services, and customer support.

The initial strike deadline was early Monday morning.

Unifor granted an extension to 4:00pm, then another extension until 6pm.

Here in our region, VIA offers daily passenger rail service to London, Sarnia, Windsor, and several smaller communities.

Unifor strike: As talks have progressed, the union has pushed their strike deadline until 8:00p.m. (ET). For the latest updates on train status please visit https://t.co/nm0YircXOC pic.twitter.com/B0EuQjWay7