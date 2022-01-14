VIA Rail to temporarily reduce trains in Southwestern Ont. because of Omicron

VIA Rail is reducing the number of trains servicing Southwestern Ontario because of the surge in Omicron cases.

Starting Jan. 19, VIA is eliminating three of the five trains on the Windsor-London-Toronto corridor route because of reduced demand and ridership.

The train connecting Sarnia to London and then on to Union Station will remain at one departure per day.

Also, VIA Rail Business class will be temporarily suspended, and business lounges are closed until further notice.

“These decisions, while difficult, are consistent with the balanced approach we have maintained throughout the pandemic in order to fulfill our important public service mandate while proactively managing the financial impacts on our operations,” said Cynthia Garneau, President and CEO of VIA Rail in a news release.

For more information on train schedules, check out the VIA Rail website.