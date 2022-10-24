VIA Rail train drags car 1,500 metres in Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
No one was injured when a VIA Rail train struck a car and dragged it 1,500 metres down the track in Ottawa's southeast end.
Emergency crews responded to the collision at a rail crossing at Piperville Road and Boundary Road at approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday.
Ottawa Fire says a vehicle was dragged approximately 1,500 metres after being struck by the train.
The driver of the car was not hurt.
Officials say there were no injuries involving the 117 passengers and crew onboard the train.
-
P.E.I. RCMP release images of transport truck involved in hit-and-run in StratfordThe RCMP in Stratford, P.E.I., is trying to track down the driver of a transport truck it says struck a car in a hit-and-run collision nearly two weeks ago.
-
Premier Smith calls on Calgary council, Flames to work toward new arenaPremier Danielle Smith says Calgary needs a new 'world class event centre arena' and the time to commence with the project is 'now.'
-
'One tough hockey player': McDavid OK after scary crash into the goalpostA quiet fell over the crowd at Rogers Place Monday. The Edmonton Oilers captain was down on the ice, his face buried in his gloved hands.
-
The Boathouse redevelopment inches closerThe proposed redevelopment of the Boathouse in the heart of Victoria Park is one step closer to fruition after a heritage application submission.
-
Police looking for items linked to ongoing homicide investigationBrantford Police Service investigators are seeking help from the public to locate items associated with a recent, ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Nova Scotia man’s murder added to crime reward programThe homicide of Donald (Donny) Derrick Lohnes has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program on the second anniversary of his murder.
-
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over weekend, wastewater signal downWastewater monitoring has shown a significant decline in the viral signal in the past two weeks.
-
N.B. reports 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations remain stableNew Brunswick is reporting nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.
-
Assault victim dies after being released from hospital, second-degree murder charge laid: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has laid a second-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old man died two days after being released from hospital following an assault.