'Vibrancy in our democracy': Carla Beck calls on premier to call by-elections in vacant constituencies
The provincial NDP are calling on Premier Scott Moe to call by-elections in three vacant constituencies.
NDP leader Carla Beck delivered her message on Friday beneath a billboard featuring a large photo of the premier, and was joined by the NDP candidates for three vacant constituencies, Noor Burki, Jared Clarke, and Kaitlyn Stadnyk.
The constituencies of Regina Coronation Park, Regina Walsh Acres, and Lumsden-Morse do not currently have an MLA.
Beck pointed out that shuttered businesses flank the billboard on three sides. Summer by-elections are rare, but Beck said the NDP are ready.
“We will do everything that we can to ensure people know that the by-election is going on, who their candidates are, and what they are prepared to do for them, to listen to them, and to try to get them to the polls, because I think that we need that vibrancy in our democracy,” she said.
The premier’s office responded that the three by-elections will be held concurrently, and that they will be completed by Aug. 10.
