Vic Fedeli wins Nipissing, will go to Queen's Park for a fourth term

Vic Fedeli is heading back to Queen's Park for a fourth term as Nipissing MPP for the Progressive Conservatives.

First elected in 2011, Fedeli won a little more than 50 per cent of the vote, beating NDP hopeful Erika Lougheed by more than 6,500 votes.

"I'm excited to be re-elected with a strong mandate," Fedeli told reporters Thursday. "I'm thrilled for our colleagues and thrilled to see what appears to be a very strong (result)."

Ontario voters elected a strong PC majority, which means Doug Ford will be premier for another four years.

"I know that we are the party that is going to rebuild Ontario," Fedeli said. "We are going to have such a great term and there's great opportunity ahead."

During Ford's first term, Fedeli was first finance minister, then minister of economic development, job creation and trade.

He said he will be pleased "to sit wherever the premier needs" him this term.

Liberal candidate Tanya Vrebosch visited and congratulated Fedeli. Vrebosch finished third with around 13 per cent of the vote.

"Am I excited that Ford got a majority? Absolutely not," she said. "I think we're in for a rough four years."

Vrebosch wanted to congratulate Fedeli because she said this race wasn't about defeating him.

"I think Vic is a strong advocate for the north," she said.

"This was a fight between the two leaders. I think our plan was better obviously. I wouldn't change anything that I did with my campaign and I did say I was going to hold his feet to the fire."

Fedeli said he plans to start work right away. The first thing he plans to do in the new government is to look at processing for electric vehicles in the north.

Fedeli said it's always been a key priority.

"We've got wind in our sails," he said.