VicPD easing on checkpoints in James Bay, but will be fully staffed for upcoming protest

Victoria police say they are looking to take a more "relaxed" stance on their controlled access plan in the James Bay area moving forward, though the area will still be fully staffed on Saturday, April 2, due to an upcoming protest.

Police first set up vehicle checkpoints in the James Bay area on March 19 due to reports of potential blockade protests against COVID-19 mandates.

The checkpoints prevent drivers from entering the area unless they are a local resident, or if they are visiting a business, family member, friend, or religious service.

Protesters are still allowed to enter the controlled access zone so long as they are not entering in a personal vehicle, in order to prevent excessive noise and traffic disruptions, according to VicPD.

"There have been two weekend events with several hundred in attendance which included significant marches through downtown streets, as well as small, daily protest gatherings," said VicPD in a statement Thursday.

REDUCED CHECKPOINT STAFFING

Since the access points were set up, police say they've had protesters try to circumvent the checkpoints almost daily, including every day last week.

However, this week fewer vehicles have tried to access the area, so police say they're hoping to take a more "relaxed posture" and transition from full checkpoints to mobile patrols in the area.

On Saturday, however, police say the checkpoints will be fully staffed due to a planned protest.

"VicPD supports safe, peaceful and lawful protest. Dangerous and/or unsafe activity will continue to be met with de-escalation and enforcement," said the police department.

Temporary surveillance cameras will also be set up on Saturday, according to police.

Before the checkpoints were set up in mid-March, police say protests had occurred around the B.C. legislature for eight consecutive weeks, which included "slow-roll" blockades and the use of modified vehicle horns.

The protests had an "unlawful impact on residents and businesses in James Bay and the B.C. legislature area," according to police.