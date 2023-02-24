VicPD issues new alert on wanted woman who failed to appear in court last fall
Victoria police are once again asking the public for help locating a 44-year-old woman wanted on a province-wide warrant.
Riga Godron was the subject of a wanted person alert back in September, after she failed to appear in court. Police issued another alert Thursday, citing the same file number.
They describe Godron as a white woman with a medium build, black hair and green eyes. She stands five feet tall.
Godron is charged with obstructing a police officer, flight from police and driving without due care and attention in relation to an incident that occurred on Canada Day last year.
"Officers had to leap out of the way of a vehicle that refused to stop," the Victoria Police Department said of the incident in its news release Thursday.
The vehicle fled the scene and was boxed in by officers in the 600-block of Pandora Avenue, police said.
"The charges have not been proven in court," police said. "Riga Godron is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
VicPD asks anyone who sees Godron not to approach her, and to call 911.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.
