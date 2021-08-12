VicPD looking to identify 3 men connected to vandalism of Capt. Cook statue
Victoria police are looking to identify three people who are believed to be involved in the destruction of a Victoria statue on Canada Day.
On July 1, a statue of Capt. James Cook was torn down by protesters and thrown into Victoria's Inner Harbour.
Shortly after, police released images of two men who are believed to be involved in the vandalism.
Now, VicPD has released more images of the two men, and photos of one more man, in hopes that the public can help identify them.
"Safe, peaceful and lawful protests are permitted under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Property damage is not," said Victoria police in a release Thursday.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who recognizes any of the three men is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Photos of the three men can be found below.
-
Middle Earth is moving: Amazon shifts 'Lord of the Rings' series to U.K.Amazon Studios has notified the New Zealand government that it will shift the production of all future seasons of the "Lord of the Rings" television series to the United Kingdom, New Zealand said on Friday.
-
The COVID-19 vaccine policies in place in Manitoba universitiesMany Manitoba post-secondary institutions are not mandating COVID-19 vaccination to attend in-person classes come fall.
-
Memorial to residential school children vandalized, no word on futureA spontaneous memorial to the children of residential schools has been vandalized twice in the past week, despite efforts to protect it.
-
Pair of MLAs plan on endorsing Heather Stefanson as next leader of the PCsA member of Premier Brian Pallister's cabinet has received some potential endorsements from colleagues to lead the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba once Pallister steps down.
-
Jets will require vaccinations for fans to attend events. Will the Flames follow suit?With the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic heating up the Winnipeg Jets have become the first Canadian NHL team to set some ground rules early for who gets in to watch them play during the 2021-22 season.
-
Maritime Pride festivals bringing community back togetherWith the flag-raising taking place Thursday evening, and the performance stage at the Garrison Grounds in final preparations, the Halifax Pride Festival is underway.
-
Winnipeg city councillor Markus Chambers mulls mayoral run in 2022In Winnipeg, a new mayor will be elected in 2022 as Mayor Brian Bowman has already announced that he will not seek re-election. One city councillor is mulling over the possibility of throwing their hat into the ring.
-
1 injured, 2 arrested in afternoon shooting in SurreyTwo people are in custody and a man is in hospital after a shooting inside a Surrey home Thursday afternoon.
-
Sask. post-secondary students await update on mandatory vaccinesAs several universities in Ontario announce mandating vaccines in order for students to return to campus, Saskatchewan students are left with questions if the same will happen here.