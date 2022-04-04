VicPD officer hospitalized after crash in downtown Victoria

A Victoria police officer was taken to hospital on Sunday after a crash in downtown Victoria.

Police say the crash involved a VicPD cruiser and another vehicle at the intersection of Douglas Street and Fisgard Street around 12:30 p.m., while the officer was responding to a call for service.

The VicPD officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Meanwhile, two occupants of the other vehicle were looked over by paramedics and "cleared medically," police said.

Victoria police say the crash is under investigation.