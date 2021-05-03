VicPD police dog nabs man wanted in Saanich

A Victoria police dog is being credited with tracking down a man who was wanted in Saanich over the weekend.

Victoria police say police dog Jonny was called in on Saturday night after a man ran away from police in the 900-block of North Park Street.

Police were first called to the area around 11:30 p.m. for reports of the man lying down on the ground. Officers went to check if the man was OK, at which point he told police he was resting and not in need of any medical attention.

After the officers spoke with the man, police say they learned the man was wanted on unendorsed warrants in Saanich for theft and breach of probation. The officers went to return to the man, at which point he fled the area on foot, according to police.

After an unsuccessful foot chase, the officers called in police dog Jonny, who searched the area and tracked the man down to the 900-block of Pembroke Street, say police. There, the man was attempting to hide behind some bushes.

Police say the 24-year-old man was arrested without incident. VicPD says the man has previous convictions, including robbery and assault causing bodily harm, and was held in police cells until he appeared in court.