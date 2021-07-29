Assault suspect arrested after large police presence shuts down Victoria street

A man is in police custody after an incident that shut down a downtown Victoria street and drew heavily armed "emergency response team" officers to the scene.

Patrol officers were called to the 700-block of Pandora Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. to arrest a man who is a suspect in an assault investigation, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.

The man refused to be arrested and barricaded himself inside his suite, police said. Neighbours told CTV News Vancouver Island the man was barricaded inside an apartment in the Cool Aid Society's supportive housing building.

Just before 5 p.m., officers taped off a section of Pandora Avenue between Douglas and Blanshard streets. Heavily armed police officers could be seen patrolling the blocked off road.

Police said officers spent several hours unsuccessfully negotiating with the man. Eventually, the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team "used irritant gas to assist in arresting the man," police said.

Officers at the scene could be seen donning gas masks and telling the public to move back as they prepared to use the gas.

Around 6 p.m., police said the situation had resolved and reopened the street to traffic.

Police said the man was taken into custody without further incident and without injury. He is a suspect in an investigation into an assault causing bodily harm and an assault by choking, police said.

Update - this incident has been resolved and Pandora is now open. We'll have additional information about the closure, operation & the investigation that led to it shortly. #yyjtraffic https://t.co/v0zyQ5xMRi